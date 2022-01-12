'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Cast Reacts to Farrah Abraham's Shocking Return (Exclusive)

It wouldn't be a family reunion without Teen Mom's original villain, Farrah Abraham! The 30-year-old mom returns for the new spinoff series, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, stirring up some drama with some of her original co-stars and some new faces.

"Everybody had the right to be there, and Farrah had the right to be there because she was a part of the original OGs no matter what," original star Amber Portwood tells ET's Deidre Behar of Abraham's return. "I think you guys will be very surprised with how we kind of dealt with a lot of the drama that they threw at us."

Maci McKinney, who's had her own beef with Abraham on the show, adds that the former porn star wasn't the only ghost from the past that MTV brought back for the reunion.

"She wasn't the only shocking addition," McKinney dishes. "A lot of things arrived, and we were never expecting them when they did."

As for whether or not the women would be open to Abraham returning to a future family reunion or even back to the original series, Portwood has one stipulation.

"I'm neutral if she doesn't sell feces online. That was a little much for me, but each to her own, I guess," she says, referencing Abraham's recent Only Fans project -- selling jars of her own excrement.

"You're saying if she stops selling her poop, then we're OK?" co-star Cheyenne Floyd asks for clarification.

"I don't know what's going on, to be honest with you. I'm just saying, I'm not one to judge anybody because who am I to judge?" Portwood adds. "But that's on a level... I'm just saying."

Abraham isn't the only source of drama the new series provides. Floyd shares that each of the stars has their own dramatic moment.

"I feel like the whole time there was moments of drama from different people, but we all tried to bring it back to a calm place, eventually," she says. "But I do think that everybody has their moment. Some moments are a little bit bigger, Jade."

Floyd's co-star Jade Cline feels that she wasn't the only one upping the drama. She even calls out Floyd's teased table flip.

"The one moment that I think I was really surprised, and I'm sipping my drink and I don't even know what to say. And me and my best friend are looking at each other, like, 'What in the f**k?' Cheyenne flipped over a table," Cline says. "And then I was like, 'Thank god she flipped over a table, because I looked crazy as f**k the first day."

"Honestly, every single person on this show had a moment, OK?" Portwood teases.

As for whether fans can expect more Teen Mom or even Teen Mom: Family Reunion in the future, Floyd is optimistic about the new series.

"I feel like this Teen Mom: Family Reunion is just a new beginning for our franchise, and this is not going to be the last time that we all get together," she shares. "We plan on doing this again and just doing it bigger."

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premieres Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.