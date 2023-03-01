'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Files for Divorce After Nearly 6 Years of Marriage

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, have called it quits after she filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage.

According to multiple reports, Mackenzie, 26, filed legal documents for the dissolution of marriage on Monday. On top of that, she reportedly also was granted a restraining order against Edwards, 35, and has gained temporary custody of their two children -- Jagger and Stella.

The breakup comes on the heels of Ryan's arrest last month. According to Us Weekly, Ryan had been served an order of protection and was ordered to vacate the couple's home in Tennessee. Mackenzie alleged that Ryan violated the order of protection when he contacted her father. The next day, on Feb. 10, Mackenzie reported Ryan to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after claiming he posted revealing photos of her on his Instagram page and called her lewd names.

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on February 9, 2023 advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings,” read the press release from the sheriff’s office. “During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for Harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Ryan was subsequently arrested at his place of work in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where cops said he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. He was ultimately booked on multiple charges, including harassment (warrant), possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan was prominently featured on Teen Mom. He and Teen Mom star Maci Bookout share a 13-year-old son, Bentley. Ryan recently appeared on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, The Aftermath, where he reunited with Maci for the first time in quite a while. They discussed their co-parenting, and he agreed to make a better effort to be in Bentley's life.

Ryan and Mackenzie got engaged in December 2016 and tied the knot just five months later. MTV cameras captured the moment he drove himself and Mackenzie to their May 2017 wedding ceremony as he struggled to keep his eyes open while behind the wheel. Soon after that incident, Ryan checked into rehab for substance abuse.