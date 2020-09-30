'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid on Why She Chose to Go Through With Her Pregnancy (Exclusive)

Kailyn Lowry made the choice that was right for her. The 28-year-old Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her fourth child, son Creed, in August and is smitten with her little guy. But the MTV star admits that she had her reservations about going through with the pregnancy when the situation with the baby's father, her ex, Chris Lopez, wasn't ideal.

"I did go to an abortion appointment," she reveals to ET's Deidre Behar. She also says she told Chris that she was considering an abortion, though she adds that he "wasn't part of the conversation."

As she was grappling with the decision as to whether to carry the pregnancy to term, she decided to see an ultrasound.

"I need to look at this and really understand the magnitude of what I'm about to go through with. And I just want to make sure that I'm doing what's best for me," she says. "And once I saw this little baby on the the screen I said, 'I can't do this and I know that I'm capable of being a good mom of four, so I'm going to walk out of here.'"

Though Chris has met Creed, Kailyn says her ex does not see her newborn son or their 3-year-old son, Lux. Kailyn also shares 6-year-old Lincoln with her ex, Javi Marroquin, and 10-year-old Isaac with her ex, Jo Rivera.

"It makes me sad for Creed," she admits, noting the positive relationships her other sons have with their fathers. "But at the same time, I wouldn't want them to have a relationship with their dads in the point of life that Chris is at right now."

Kailyn isn't exactly sure how her pregnancy will play out on the new season of Teen Mom 2 but she admits she did have some hard times when she first learned she was pregnant with Creed.

"I was upset that I even put myself in a position where I was when I was on 16 and Pregnant, because I feel like those were some of the same things that I was thinking about when I was 16," she says. "So fast forward 10 years later, I'm making the same mistakes, so I think that that was really, really difficult for me as a whole."

Though she's not looking to expand her family right now, Kailyn admits that her view on having more kids depends on the day.

"Some days I'm like, give me five more babies, and some days I'm like, oh, I think we're good with four," she admits. "So it just depends."

But if she were to get pregnant again, the mother of four wants the timing to be right.

"If there is another one, I want it to be 100 percent, like, I want to do this," she says. "I don't want to have to question my decision, you know? I don't want to have to feel the same things I felt."

As for Creed's older brothers, they are smitten with their new sibling.

"Oh, they love him," Kailyn gushes. "They are so in love and honestly, I wouldn't have it any other way. It was really a surprise. I was kind of nervous to see how they would [react], just because my oldest is 10. I didn't know how he would be with a newborn crying in the middle of the night and all of that and then my 6-year-old. They are six years apart, they're just completely in two different stages of life, but he loves being a big brother and so it really has been great."

Kailyn says she has "absolutely no regrets" with how things turned out.

Teen Mom 2 season 10 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.