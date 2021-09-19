'Ted Lasso' Wins Outstanding Comedy Series at 2021 Emmy Awards

Team Ted Lasso won big at Sunday's 2021 Emmy Awards! The beloved Apple TV+ series took home the top prize for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sunday night, capping off a night of wins that also included Outstanding Lead Actor for star Jason Sudeikis, Supporting Actor for Brett Goldstein and Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham.

“I’d most like to thank the amazing cast, crew and writers,” creator Bill Lawrence said while accepting the prize for the series, before shouting out their “fearless leader, Jason Sudeikis.”

He then thanked the fans for watching. “We appreciate you,” he concluded.

Ted Lasso -- which stars Sudeikis as the unlikely new coach of a English soccer club -- scored a record-setting number of Emmy nods this year, including acting recognition for most of the show's main cast members and multiple nods for writing and directing, as well as casting, production design, sound editing and mixing and main title design. With its 20 nominations for its debut season, it broke the record previously set by Glee in 2010.

Prior to Sunday night, the series also won three Creative Arts Emmys, including one for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. In total, it edged out Hacks with a total of seven awards between both ceremonies.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.