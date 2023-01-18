'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed: See Ted and Nate Face Off in First Photo

The wait is over: Ted Lasso is finally back!

The beloved Apple TV+ dramedy series, led by Jason Sudeikis, will launch its much-anticipated season 3 in the spring, it was revealed Wednesday.

An official first look photo featuring Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Nick Mohammed as Nate "The Great!" Shelley from the new season was also released as part of the announcement.

The exciting update was shared during Apple TV+ day at the Television Critics Association press tour and comes more than a year and a half since season 2 dropped in the second half of 2021.

Apple TV+

As the photo indicates, Ted and Nate will be on opposing ends to kick off season 3, after Nate burned his bridges with Ted and AFC Richmond. He abandoned the team altogether to head up West Ham United under the leadership of Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), the conniving ex-husband of Richmond boss Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham).

"I was like, 'Oh, we can start on a redemption arc, it's going to be good," Mohammed told ET, "and then I read episode 1, and I was like, 'Oh, here we go... this isn't going to help.' I think it's a roller coaster, that's all I can say."

Anticipation for any kind of information regarding the upcoming season was top of mind at press tour as Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence and star Brett Goldstein, who were on hand to promote their new Jason Segel-Harrison Ford therapy comedy, Shrinking, fielded questions about the return of the show.

"I would imagine if you're at Apple press day, you'll hear about it. You'll hear about it," Lawrence promised, later adding, "I've seen cuts of the show, I think it's f**king awesome."

"I love it. I love Ted Lasso. I'm very proud of it. It's a wonderful, amazing thing," Goldstein said.

ET spoke with the Ted Lasso cast last July about speculation that the anticipated third season could be its last, months after Sudeikis did not commit to anything beyond that.

"I had this conversation with Sudeikis recently, and I was like, 'Dude what are you doing?' and he was just like, 'You'll see,'" Waddingham shared. "Trust me, if anyone else in the whole world is sad, I am 100 percent sadder to say goodbye to my girl, Welton. I'm not coping with it well."

"Yeah, when I said that last time, I got in big trouble so I'm never saying that again," Goldstein, who portrays Roy Kent, said at the time. "If this is the last season -- and who knows, 'cause anything can happen and it's entirely up to Jason. I just think, for him, it's always been that this is the end of this story. But there may be more! It's entirely in his hands -- I can't speak for the man... I think we would all love to do more and we love doing it, but if this is the end, this is the end, and if it's not, great."

"At this point, in season 3, we're so invested in our characters, right? They almost become a new appendage, they become your friend, they become somebody so important to you, and so just getting to read what their next step is, each episode is something that's exciting," Juno Temple, who plays Keeley Jones, said. "And then you get to go shoot it and you get to, like, live it and you get to breathe it. I'm excited to be walking around in Keeley's shoes again, 'cause they're really good."

Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team -- despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination... and biscuits. Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster and Sarah Niles round out the ensemble.

For its first two seasons, Ted Lasso has won eight Primetime Emmys, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series, two for Sudeikis (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), two for Goldstein (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) and one for Waddingham (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series).

The show has won three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award, two Golden Globes and swept the Critics Choice Television Awards, going seven for seven. It was also included in the AFI Top 10 Programs of the Year two years in a row.