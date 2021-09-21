Tayshia Adams Reveals Why Clayton Echard Would Make a 'Great' Bachelor (Exclusive)

Tayshia Adams is a fan of Clayton Echard. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 31-year-old former Bachelorette at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, and Tayshia revealed why she thinks the rumored next Bachelor would be a great fit as the franchise lead.

"If it were to be him, truthfully, he was very personable," she said. "He seems super fun. I think he'd be a great Bachelor. He was someone that really had fun with all of the dates. I think if it is him, you're in for a little treat."

Tayshia got to know Clayton while serving as the co-host of Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, on which he was a contestant.

Though Michelle's season has yet to air, speculation that Clayton had been cast as the next Bachelor began earlier this month, when E! published photos of a man that resembled him filming what appeared to be a promo shoot for the show.

Following E!'s pics, Us Weekly confirmed Clayton's casting. Additionally, multiple sources told Variety that Clayton has been cast as the next Bachelor.

The 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep seemingly confirmed the news himself shortly thereafter, during an apparent shoot for the show in his native Missouri.

"I’m excited. I’m also very, very nervous," Clayton told a gathered crowd, according to video obtained by local news station Fox 2 Now. "I’m looking to find my person."

ET previously reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment.

As fans wait for official word about Clayton's casting, Tayshia is standing by to hear if she, along with co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe, will be returning to their roles for the next season of The Bachelor.

"Fingers crossed for anything, but I don't know yet," Tayshia told ET. "We'll see... I wanna help everybody out. Honestly, I love hosting. I feel like it's been such a fun position to be in."

"Nobody really knows the journey like us Bachelorettes, so in order to get through it confidently I feel like our support and our perspectives have really helped," she added.

The women first hosted Katie Thurston's season of the show, and were asked to come back for Michelle's season, which is set to premiere on Oct. 19.

"There's a lot of highs and lows, but all good things," Tayshia teased of Michelle's season. "She definitely leaned into her heart and put it out on the line. That's all you can ask for and she did just that."

Now that filming has wrapped, Tayshia was thrilled to have a night out at the iHeart Radio Festival.

"I honestly feel like this is one of the best concerts [or] festivals," she said. "You get such an intimate experience with all the performers and the performers are everything... I'm in heaven."

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will air Oct. 2 and 3 on The CW.

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Oct. 19. The Bachelor typically airs in January, though an official premiere date has yet to be announced. Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing Tuesdays on ABC.