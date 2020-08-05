Taylor Swift to Air Paris Concert in 'City of Lover' Special After Her Tour Is Canceled

Taylor Swift is ready to transport you out of quarantine and straight into her Paris concert!



The 30-year-old pop star is releasing a new ABC special, Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert, on Sunday, May 17, following the finale of American Idol.

The special will showcase Swift's concert at the L'Olympia Theater in the French capital, which took place last September. It will feature behind-the-scenes moments and give fans the chance to celebrate the Lover album after Swift's Lover Fest tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Swift posted a promotional video for the show on her Instagram Story on Friday, writing, "Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it'd be fun to share it with you."

She also made a brief cameo on Good Morning America announcing the concert, saying, "Sending my love to you guys, I hope you're well."

The show will be available on Hulu and Disney+ the day after it airs. Taylor Swift City of Lover airs Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.