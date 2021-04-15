Taylor Swift Sends a Frontline Nurse Gifts and a Handwritten Note

Taylor Swift is expressing her appreciation for a deserving nurse! On Tuesday, Britta Thomason, a Georgia-based flight nurse who's served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed on Facebook that she received a package from Swift.

It all started when Thomason gave an interview to The Telegraph, and shared with the outlet some things she enjoys outside of work.

"I just love hanging out with my friends, my boyfriend and just kind of stepping away from work is always good because what we do is tough and you see a lot of tough things," she said. "I love to travel. I love going to the beach. I am pretty low-key. I don’t like to do a lot of extravagant things. I like the simple stuff."

It was the last line of her answer, though, that caught Swift's attention. "I love Taylor Swift. I am a Swiftie. I won’t deny it," Thomason said.

That statement led Swift to send a package to Thomason, a fact that frontline worker couldn't believe.

"Y’all. Y’ALL!! I mentioned in a recent news article with The Telegraph & macon.com that I am a big Taylor Swift fan...and this showed up at work today!!" Thomason wrote on Facebook. "I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them!"

"I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie!" she continued. "Don’t mind me...I’ll be crying the rest of the day Taylor, thank you!"

Swift's sweet gift included a handwritten note and a package of merch. In addition of pics of the note and gifts, Thomason shared a video of herself opening the package.

In the sweet clip, Thomason repeated "Oh my God," as she took it all in, before reading the note aloud to her colleagues.

"I wanted to write you and personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others," Swift wrote. "I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients, and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently!"

"I've sent you some cozy clothes for when you're off duty," she continued of the package she sent, which included guitar picks, a water bottle, clothes, a candle, and much more. "I'll be thinking about you, and forever grateful!"

"How cool is this?" Thomason marveled, as she finished reading the note and began unboxing the multitude of gifts. "Oh my God. I cannot believe it."