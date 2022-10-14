Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Set for Late Night Interviews With Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift is headed back to late night.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonannounced on Friday that Swift is among an all-star slate of upcoming guests to appear during the show's "Fall-Star Favorites" week, beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Swift will kick off the week with her first late-night interview since last year, just days after releasing her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights.

Meghan Trainor will close out Monday's show with a special performance.

Fallon announced Swift's appearance on social media with a spoof of her recent Midnights Mayhem with Me TikTok series, including a bingo ball cage and a red telephone -- natch.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Swift has been busy ramping up buzz for Midnights, which will be released on Oct. 21.