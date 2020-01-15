Taylor Swift Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Netflix Documentary 'Miss Americana'

Taylor Swift fans, rejoice! The singer's upcoming Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, is coming very soon.

The "You Need to Calm Down" songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a promotional poster for the biographical documentary, and to gleefully announce the movie's imminent release date.

"Miss Americana 🎬 January 31 on @netflixfilm," she captioned the minimalist promo pic, which shows a sweater-clad Swift against a black background as she appears to be gazing at the title of her documentary.

Before it hits Netflix, the hotly anticipated film -- helmed by Emmy-winning director Lana Wilson -- will first be opening this year's Sundance Film Festival in the snowy mountain town of Park City, Utah, on Jan. 23.

According to the festival's programming lineup, the doc is "a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice."

The project will look at her current work, as she wrote and recorded her latest album, Lover, and will include older material from her formative years and earlier albums before she moved to Republic Records and Universal Music Group from her old label, Big Machine.

The fate of Miss Americana was called into question back in November amid Swift's public feud with Big Machine -- specifically with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, who own and run the label.

In a lengthy social media post, Swift alleged that Braun and Borchetta "declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film."

A source told ET in December that Big Machine Records had cleared whichever music she chooses to be used in the doc. Braun also publicly denied Swift's allegations and refuted her retelling of events.

