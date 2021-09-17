Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' After Original Track Starts Trending

Taylor Swift is making her fans' wildest dreams come true! On Friday, the 31-year-old singer released a new version of "Wildest Dreams," a fan-favorite track off of her 2014 album, 1989, after the original track started trending on TikTok thanks to the social media app's slow zoom trend.

"Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version," Swift wrote on Twitter, adding four kissing face emojis.

Before dropping the entirety of her version of the song, Swift took to TikTok to share a snippet of the track, encouraging fans to use that version, rather than the original, for their posts.

"Someone said the slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor's version pls," she captioned the post, before teasing, "felt cute might drop the whole song later."

Swift did just that shortly thereafter. The release was a major shock to fans, who hadn't been expecting to get any music off of 1989 (Taylor's Version) anytime soon.

The singer announced in June that she'd next be releasing her version of her 2012 album, Red, on Nov. 19. The 30-track album, which follows the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April, will feature collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more.

A release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version), however, has yet to be announced. In a second TikTok post, Swift poked fun at her decision to jump in front of her Red release by dropping "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" without warning.

In the clip, Swift is painting her nails red, while writing on screen reads, "You set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989." The video cuts to Swift, using the slow zoom effect, winking at the camera as she sports sunglasses and a blue dress, similar to what she wore in her 1989 era.

Swift is working to re-record and release her first five albums, following her highly publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.