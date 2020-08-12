Taylor Swift Messages a Fan Who Used 'Christmas Tree Farm' in an Epic Light Display

Taylor Swift is sending some Christmas joy one lucky fan's way! Sarah Bailey recently took to social media to share videos of her family's annual Christmas light show in hopes that Swift, her "favorite artist of all time," would see.

This year, she and her family set the epic experience to Swift's 2019 track, "Christmas Tree Farm," along with other songs including Kelly Clarkson's "Underneath the Tree" and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

In the caption of her post, Bailey revealed that the event was also for a good cause, as it provided a COVID-safe way for people to drop off food donations. She also urged fellow Swifties to tag the singer so she could see the festive display.

Bailey got her wish, as Swift sent her a message in response to her videos.

"Sarah! I loved your family's Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using 'Christmas Tree Farm' to create such a fun spectacle," Swift wrote. "I really love how you've chosen to give back by mentioning your local food bank. I've made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays!"

"IM FREAKING OUT OMFG TAYLOR SWIFT SAW OUR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS VIDEO AND MESSAGED ME OMG OMG OMG," Bailey gushed after receiving Swift's message.

Bailey shared Swift's sweet message the same day that the singer was named one of Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year. The honor came after Swift delighted fans with the surprise release of her latest album, Folklore, which was made secretly in quarantine.

"The only people who knew were the people that I was making it with, my boyfriend, my family, and then my management team. So that's the smallest number of people I've ever had know about something," she tells the magazine. "... It felt like such an inner world I was escaping to every day that it almost didn't feel like an album."

"I wasn't making a song and finishing it and going, 'Oh my God, that is catchy.' I wasn't making these things with any purpose in mind," Swift continues. "And so it was almost like having it just be mine was this really sweet, nice, pure part of the world as everything else in the world was burning and crashing and feeling this sickness and sadness. I almost didn't process it as an album. This was just my daydream space."