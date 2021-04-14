Taylor Swift Fans Think She Just Revealed Her Next Rerecorded Album

Before Taylor Swift pulled out her "mood board" during her brief appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colberton Tuesday, her devoted fans were already consulting their own conspiracy theory boards.
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter is notorious for dropping a slew of Easter eggs into her interviews, and her five-minute appearance got the Internet buzzing.
Swift is currently rerecording prior albums and just dropped her first one, Fearless (Taylor's Version), last week. This is the first of five albums she is set to release rerecordings of, following her highly-publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.
After her Colbert interview, fans think they have a clear idea of what's coming next. Swift's references to her hit song, "Shake It Off," the location New York, New York, and her actual shoutout to "my album, 1989," has fans speculating that 1989 will be her next rerecorded album release.
Swift first released 1989 in 2014 and it was her first pop album. The hit record features many memorable singles, including "Blank Space," "Welcome to New York," "Style" and "Out of the Woods."
Here's how fans are reacting to Swift's latest interview and possible clues:
