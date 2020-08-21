Taylor Swift Donates $30k to Help Top-Scoring Student Pay for College

Taylor Swift is helping one student's dreams come true! The 30-year-old pop star donated £23,373 (the equivalent of $30,681) to the GoFundMe page of a self-described "Black 18-year-old with a dream," Vitoria Mario.

In a comment from Swift on the site, the "Cardigan" singer wrote, "Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

Shortly after receiving the funds needed to make her college dreams a reality, Vitoria tweeted, "I JUST DON'T KNOW WHAT TO SAY OR EVEN HOW TO FEEL. GOD IS GOOOOD."

She added, "Of course I have to thank @taylorswift13 for donating more than £23k towards my campaign. I wouldn't have reached my target so quickly if it wasn't for you. May God bless you abundantly."

Vitoria Mario immigrated to the United Kingdom four years ago from Portugal and due to "socio-economic barriers" was unable to afford college after getting into the University of Warwick. Vitoria wants to study math and received the highest score on her A-Levels (advanced level qualifications that make a student eligible for college in the U.K.). She also noted that when she first arrived in the U.K., she didn't speak any English.

Vitoria shared on her GoFundMe page that her father passed away and her mother still lives in Portugal. She said she emailed 442 people from "top firms" seeking financial assistance and also went to wealthier neighborhoods in London sharing her story in their mailboxes, but received silence in response.

Her goal of £40,000 would pay for accommodation, equipment, and living costs. She has now surpassed her goal by more than £2,000.

Swift has a history of donating her money to causes close to her heart. Earlier this year ET learned that the GRAMMY winner was supplying Grimey's New & Preloved Music in Nashville, Tennessee, with the funds to stay afloat and pay their employees as well as provide health care.

In August 2019 she donated $5,000 to help Toronto-based fan Ayesha Khurram pay her college tuition after the student posted on Tumblr that she was $5,000 short.