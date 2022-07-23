Taylor Swift Clue Befuddles All Three 'Jeopardy!' Contestants, Swifties React

Taylor Swift fans will most certainly NOT calm down, after all three contestants on Jeopardy! whiffed on what seemed like a clear and easy clue about the Folklore singer.

The comical scene went down earlier this week during the $400 clue testing the contestant's music knowledge. Under the category "Title That Completes the Rhyme," Ken Jennings read, "And I'm just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop. Like, can you just not step on my gown?" Easy enough, right? Well, not so fast.

As the cameras panned back to the contestants, none of them even offered an attempt. Jennings ultimately let them down easy.

"I really wish this was Johnny reading these" he said. "This is 'You Need to Calm Down' by Taylor Swift."

Swift fans reacted on social media and let their frustrations be known.

📺| @TaylorSwift13's 'You Need To Calm Down' was used as a clue in the new episode of @Jeopardypic.twitter.com/510bdSWgxQ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 21, 2022

none of the jeopardy contestants got the taylor swift clue shut the whole show down — Valerie Graham 🦀 (@_valgraham) July 20, 2022

Everyone who makes it on to #Jeopardy clearly has a crown in my book, but I cannot calm down when there is a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue. — Erin McInerney (@thebabymac0) July 20, 2022

Having a little power trip bc I knew the answer to a Jeopardy question was Taylor Swift & none of the contestants got it. — Fast Food First Lady (@RamenDavis) July 20, 2022

For the record, it's not the first time pop culture has stopped these genius contestants dead on their tracks. Just last month, contestants struggled to answer a Real Housewives question about Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais.

In that episode, the contestants were asked to identify which Real Housewives franchise they were from.

"Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais get 'real,'" Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik read off after the contestant chose a question from the "3 For The Show" category.

"Who are The Real Housewives," the contestant hesitantly responded.

"More specific?" Bialik urged the Jeopardy! hopeful.

"Of Orange County?" the constant said. "No," Bialik replied. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

By the way, it's not the first time Swift has appeared in a Jeopardy! clue. Back in October 2019, the clue read, "Taylor Swift’s song ‘Me’ features Brendon Urie of this band that’s got an exclamation point in its name!"

Don't panic, it's not that difficult!