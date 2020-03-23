Taylor Swift Addresses Leaked Kanye West Video, Says 'What Really Matters' Is Supporting Good Causes

Taylor Swift is speaking out for the first time about the leaked unedited phone call between her and Kanye West, while still trying to raise awareness for some good causes.

Swift took to her Instagram Story to comment, in a somewhat roundabout way, on the video, by instead drawing attention to charities in need of donations during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," Swift wrote.

Swiping up led fans to a donation page for Feeding America, an organization that seeks to end hunger and food insecurity for families across the country.

In a follow-up post, Swift also shared a link to the donation form for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I've been donating to," Swift wrote. "If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis."

This is the first time Swift has directly addressed the leaked video, after previously liking several fans' comments supporting her in the rekindled public feud between herself, West and West's wife, Kim Kardashian West.

The newly surfaced video shows West asking for Swift's approval on a "controversial line" in his 2016 song, "Famous." After a fair amount of setup, West finally shares the lyric with Swift, rapping "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex." Swift laughs and seemingly approves, saying, "That's not mean."

The leaked video, as Swift fans have pointed out, does not mention the rest of the lyric that is included in "Famous," which says, "I made that b**ch famous."

Kardashian West previously called out Swift for saying she had "no idea" he would call her a "b**ch" in the song.

The last time the "Delicate" singer opened up about West's phone call was in an interview with Rolling Stone last September, where she, at the time, closed the book on the subject, explaining, "I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative s**t all day."

Swift has been very vocal in recent weeks in asking her fans to take the ongoing coronavirus outbreak seriously, and to participate in social-distancing practices and self-isolation to help contain the spread of the disease.

