Taryn Manning Responds to Backlash After Reaching Out to Britney Spears on Instagram

Taryn Manning is looking to reconnect with Britney Spears, and she doesn't care who knows it.

Eighteen years after the two co-starred in Crossroads, Manning took to Instagram to ask Spears to get in touch with her. The 41-year-old actress posted a photo of their time on the Crossroads set with their other co-star, Zoe Saldana, and expressed concern for the 38-year-old pop star.

"Not trying to get likes I could care less. I am worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go a-stray and never bother to poke our heads around. 'Not my chair, not my problem,'" her lengthy caption begins.

Manning then seemed to share a memory from their time filming the movie, writing: "Hey, least we aren’t walking into a gas chamber out of left field today #love @britneyspears ❤️."

The Orange Is the New Black star said her post is in response to fans asking her to reach out to Spears.

"For all of you who hit me daily to do something. I hear you now! We care," she continued. "Voice away angels this is your playground❤️ can’t phase us anymore. She is my focus. ❤️ loving you."

After receiving some criticism for reaching out to Spears on social media, Manning took down the post and shared another pic with her former co-star, along with a message responding to the backlash.

"First off, my apologies to Britney. I had no media agenda. Never was I seeking attention, nor press via Britney," her new post began. "The reason why I posted was because many fans of her contact me daily BEGGING me to do something. I used to not respond."

Manning's message continued, "Then, I started to ask for proof of these allegations they presented. Finally, I posted because it was eating away at me for months. What if there is something wrong? I wanted my post to be about the forgotten ones, hence the sentiment. I did not expect the amount of hate in my inbox though, and I don’t need it in my life, people can be cruel."

Further insisting that she's looking out for Spears, she concluded her post: "I like Britney, we had a blast at that time, and I want her happy like any decent human would want for another. The Christian in me sees the Christian in her. You are so very loved ✝️"

This isn't the first time Manning has reflected on her time with her Crossroads co-stars. In June 2017, she shared a flashback photo of her, Spears and Saldana together, writing: "Thank you for this picture again. Someone took it off a disposable camera I had, lol. Always makes me smile:) #crossroads."

While Manning is expressing concern for Spears on social media, the pop princess is busy promoting The Zone pop-up in Los Angeles, which is an immersive experience through her iconic career.

