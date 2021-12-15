Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Wedding Special Sneak Peek: Watch Heather Walk Down the Aisle!

Tarek El Moussa couldn't believe how stunning Heather Rae Young was as she walked down the aisle. ET has an exclusive clip of the couple's upcoming wedding special, Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do, which shows the Flip or Flop star seeing his ladylove for the first time on their wedding day.

"It's happening, isn't it?" Tarek says as he's standing at the altar. "I see her."

As the clip shows Heather from afar, being walked by her father, Tarek says to the camera. "My heart is jumping out of my chest. It's just the best thing that could have ever happened to me."

"My relationship with Heather and how much has changed for us as a family. I couldn't imagine a better situation to be in than to be marrying my best friend," he continues. "I'm happy, in love… and that dress! The most stunning dress I could have ever imagined!"

See the emotional moment in the clip above.

ET confirmed that the couple tied the knot on Oct. 23. "Their wedding ceremony was held outside in Santa Barbara in front of family and friends. Tarek’s children, Taylor and Brayden, played a big part in the ceremony," a source told ET of their black-tie affair.

Shortly after they said "I do," Tarek took to Instagram Stories to share the news alongside a video of the big moment, "WE'RE MARRIED!!!"

The reality star lovebirds got engaged in July 2020 after a year of dating. They both shared pictures of the moment Tarek proposed, getting down on one knee on the beach.

Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do airs Dec. 16 airs at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and Discovery+. For more on the couple, see below.