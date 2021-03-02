Taraji P. Henson on Past 'Suicidal Thoughts' and Why 'Peace of Mind' Show Is So Important to Her (Exclusive)

Over the course of Peace of Mind With Taraji P. Henson's first season, the actress, as well as co-host and best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, have gotten candid about their personal struggles. The two have learned so much from their guests on their Facebook Watch series, even getting opening up about their lowest moments.

Taraji P. Henson and Jenkins chatted with ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of the season 1 two-part finale, where they reflected on past interviews, including Tamar Braxton opening up about her suicidal thoughts after her hospitalization earlier this year, and Henson relating.

"It's very real. There are so many people, right now especially in this time that we're dealing with in history, that they're contemplating… Every day is a struggle. I found myself struggling with not knowing or just giving up," Henson admitted. "Sometimes it just becomes too much and that is why the show is so important. Because when you see me, [hear] someone say that, then you don't feel alone."

"You feel embarrassed to have those thoughts, and why?" she added. "Why should you feel embarrassed? That is a real thought that you're having in real time. Don't shun it. It's real. Deal with it."

The finale episodes of Peace of Mind continue the focus on mental health issues in the Black community. The two sit down with three Black trans women to discuss their struggles in the face of rampant bigotry and violence within their community.

Throughout their Facebook Watch series, Henson and Jenkins touched on the need to normalize the stigma surrounding mental health, especially within the Black community. The first season, which premiered in December, dealt with a wide range of topics and featured appearances by some of their celebrity friends, like Jay Pharoah, Gabrielle Union and more.

"We knew that it was going to be important. We knew that because when we launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, we saw that impact on a smaller scale," Henson said of their series. "So then it amped us up...We were like, 'OK, well, how do we get it out to the masses?' So the show was the natural progression because only so many people are going to do the research to find us. We have a platform, where people are watching this all over the globe. And what I love about it is, you're talking to a community of people, Black and brown, who can't afford therapy. But guess what? Our show is free."

Jenkins added that viewers also get their own support groups by discussing and asking for help in the comments section.

"The comments section, they're listening to each other. We offer resources, we give free therapy sessions in different rounds throughout the year," she relayed. "So it's not like you're hearing this, and then nothing. You're here, you're connecting with other people too who may be going through it and then you can go and track down the resource that you need in which we provide."

"We are trying to heal," Henson noted. "Us, Tracie and I. It's not like I'm some celebrity that said I'm gonna do a talk show and I'm gonna ask people a bunch of questions, no. We are audience members ourselves."



Part one of the Peace of Mind With Taraji' finale is now available with part two streaming Feb. 3 on Facebook Watch.