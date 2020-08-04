Taraji P. Henson Is Her Own Glam Squad While Quarantining -- Check Out Her Curly Red 'Do!

Taraji P. Henson is taking her hair and makeup into her own hands while self-isolating.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a video of herself rocking a fierce, bright red hairdo, and proudly shared that she did the hairstyle and her makeup by herself. She used products from her own hair care collection, TPH by Taraji, as well as silicone hair rollers from Amazon.

"I don't know, maybe I need to get my union card," she joked. "And I did my nails too. Guys, full on spa here."

Henson ended the video with a message.

"Stay safe and stay yo a** at home," she said with a laugh.

The 49-year-old Empire star captioned the video, "COVID 19 got me doing my own glam from head to toe!!! If this acting thing don't work out I have another plan! 😫😂😂😂"

Henson is also doing some good amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, she announced a fundraising initiative through her nonprofit organization, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, to provide free tele-therapy sessions to African Americans in underserved communities during the coronavirus outbreak. Called the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Campaign, it will raise money to cover the cost of virtual and tele-mental health services by licensed clinicians, which will be exclusive to individuals and families experiencing life-changing events related to or triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. All candidates will undergo a screening process developed by participating mental health professionals, and registration begins here on April 15.

ET recently spoke with Henson via video chat, and she talked about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected her upcoming wedding to her fiance, former NFL player Kelvin Hayden.

"Well, everything, it's halted. It was supposed to be June, but it's complicated with corona," she shared. "Corona has everything [up in the air] because now you're talking about a date that you had planned that you might not be able [to stick to.] It's a mess. It's a mess, so it might be in the backyard."



"It's probably going to be a backyard wedding," she continued. "It would break my mother's heart, [after] all these years, she had been wanting to see me get married and [now] it's got to be virtually?"

Watch the video below for more: