Tan France Is Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate

Tan France is expecting another bundle of joy!

The Queer Eye star announced on this week’s episode of Bobbie’s Milk Drunk, The Podcast that he and his husband, Rob France, are expecting their second baby via surrogate.

"My world changes quite rapidly and this year we have something extremely exciting that’s new. We are expecting our second baby," Tan reveals. "We are over the moon, we have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple, so yeah, we are due not so long from now."

When asked how this one feels different from the first, Tan says, "Here is the honest answer. I feel weirdly less stressful in the immediate sense but terrifying long term."

The reality star goes on to say that with their first pregnancy, he used to check an app every day to look for updates, but this one he is much more "loosy-goosey."

In August 2021, Tan announced the birth of his son with a sweet family photo of him, Rob, and their newborn, whom they named Ismail. He shared that Ismail was born prematurely and had to spend time in the newborn intensive care unit.

"Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th," he wrote. "He came 7 weeks early, so he's been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."

"Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives. 🥰," he added.

Tan announced the news of his and Rob's growing family on Instagram in April 2021. "So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" he wrote alongside a picture of himself, shirtless, holding a sonogram photo up against his bare stomach. "No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic.

"With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer," Tan continued. "Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."