Tamar Braxton Slams 'Braxton Family Values' Trailer for Using Her Pain for Ratings

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to slam WE tv for the new Braxton Family Values season 7 supertease that dropped on Wednesday.

In the supertease, 43-year-old Braxton's hospitalization in July is addressed, with her mother, Evelyn, telling cameras, "Toni called, she told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide." Braxton was found unresponsive on July 16, according to multiple reports, by her then boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles where they were staying. She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists, a spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast at the time.

Later that month, WE tv -- who worked with the reality star on Braxton Family Values and Get Ya Life! -- said they would no longer be working with Braxton, honoring "her request to end all future work for the network."

Clearly, the network and Braxton have not parted on good terms. On Wednesday, she called the new trailer promoting the season 7 premiere on Nov. 5 "disgusting."

"After waking up to that disgusting trailer...F**K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼️✨," she wrote. "Don't miss my exclusive TELL ALL on my girl @tamronhallshow next week 🔥..at some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼️✨ and P.s. I'M NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE I'M NOT ON THE SHOW‼️‼️ #SCUMBAGSH**."

ET has reached out to WE tv for comment.

Prior to WE tv announcing that that they would no longer be working with Braxton, she addressed her mental health and work-related issues on Instagram. While she never mentioned the network, she wrote about her unhappiness with her work in television.

"I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," she wrote. "I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most."

She added, "Who I was, began to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me."

Meanwhile, WE tv's statement read, "Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best."