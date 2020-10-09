Tamar Braxton Celebrates, Trina Gets Married & Traci Tears Up in New 'Braxton Family Values' Tease (Exclusive)

The Braxtons are back -- including Tamar. The "Love and War" singer is seen celebrating with her sisters in ET's exclusive teaser for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values.

Tamar cut ties with WE tv following her hospitalization in July, but the network is currently airing her previously filmed docuseries, Get Ya Life!, and she'll appear in the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values, which was also filmed months ago.

ET's teaser shows Tamar letting loose with sisters Toni and Trina Braxton at Trina's bachelorette party. While the group is all smiles, the clip promises drama isn't far away.

"You've been hoping. You've been waiting. And this November, it's finally happening. The Braxtons are back!" a voiceover teases. "Get ready for one big bachelorette party, an even bigger wedding, and the biggest surprise in Braxton history."

The teaser concludes with Traci seemingly about to make a big reveal. "I'm af.. I'm afraid," she says.

Watch the teaser in the video player above.

The all-new season of Braxton Family Values premieres this November on WE tv.

See more on Tamar in the video below.