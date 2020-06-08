Take Up to 60% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Watches and More at Amazon's Big Summer Sale

The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale. Enjoy discounts of up to 60% off on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more at this summer sale event.

From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings and more chic accessory options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales.

There's more good news: We expect to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade picks from the Amazon Sale. But hurry: Amazon's fashion sale event ends soon.