Take Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale. With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, this Amazon fashion sale is the best opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade and Adidas.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest summer fashion sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this week across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry. Keep checking back tonight for more deals from the Amazon Sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's pick of Rebecca Minkoff handbags and accessories from the Amazon Big Summer Sale.