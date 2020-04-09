Taika Waititi Shares a Look at Chaotic Hotel Quarantine With His Daughters

Taika Waititi's life in quarantine is anything but calm! The 45-year-old director took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of his hectic time in quarantine with the two daughters -- Te, 8, and Matewa, 5 -- he shares with his wife, Chelsea Winstanley.

In the chaotic birds-eye-view shot, Waititi shows off the hotel room he's sharing with his two daughters during the mandatory two-week-long quarantine in New Zealand.

Toys, suitcases and clothes cover the floors and bed in the shot, as Te and Matewa stare up at the camera with questioning looks on their faces.

"Day 7 of 14 day hotel quarantine in NZ," Waititi captioned the shot. "One dad, two kids, everything going great.... until they found the 'explode suitcases and trash everything' button."

"Looks like I got a couple of regular Led Zeppelins on my hands," he quipped.

In response to one commenter that urged Waititi to "hang in there," the director admitted he's "actually loving it."

