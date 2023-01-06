SZA Shuts Down Alleged Beef With Taylor Swift, Says She 'Genuinely Loved' Singer's Album

SZA and Taylor Swift may be duking it out on the Billboard charts, but it's all love in real life! The "Kill Bill" singer shut down whispers of an alleged beef caused by the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album last month and its straight shot up the charts.

According to Billboard, in the three weeks since it was released, SOS has racked up a total of about 810 million clicks on streaming services. It's held its position at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a third time, with Swift's album, Midnights, close behind at No. 2.

The singer has been sharing her gratitude to her fans and everyone involved with the project on social media, captioning a post celebrating the album's second week at No. 1, "God is incredible. I won’t repeat it all, but thank you everybody for supporting me and speaking power n love into me. It’s 9:43 in Hawaii. I couldn’t ask for anything more. Life is beautiful and what it should be."

Social users began to accuse Swift of trying to "block" SZA from keeping her No. 1 spot after the Midnights singer broke her weeks-long silence to promote four new digital copies of her recently released album with behind-the-song bonus materials, on her Instagram Story. The Story was posted hours before Billboard's tracking week ended, which fans alleged was done to give Swift a last-minute edge to top the Billboard200.

When SZA released a new digital copy of SOS with new verses on two songs, fans began accusing her of using the same tactics to "block" Swift and keep her No. 1 spot.

PSA AND OPEN ARMS W MY ORIGINAL THIRD VERSE OUT NOW AS DIGITAL EXCLUSIVES ONLY 🤍🆘 https://t.co/UjpHqatnS8 — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2023

I have so many Versions of so many songs lol. This version was right before trav called me out the buzzer beater ! https://t.co/UjpHqatnS8 open arms OG out now on digital only 🤍 pic.twitter.com/3L1ixNAh4Z — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2023

Although SZA didn't directly address any of the fans battling it out on Twitter, she did send a message in attempt to deescalate rising tensions.

"There’s 1 minute left in the tracking week thank you for STREAMING SOS And copping digitalis! Thank you CAMP for always DOING YOUR BIG ONE LOVE TO EVERYONE," she tweeted on Thursday.

She quickly added, "Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but I see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing! Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn"

Drama aside, SZA is set to kick off her first arena tour next month. The GRAMMY winner will embark on a 17-date trek with guest artist Omar Apollo, beginning in Columbus, Ohio, and wrapping up in Los Angeles. See here for a full list of dates, ticket info and more.