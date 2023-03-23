SZA Celebrates Finale of 'SOS' Tour in L.A.: See Adele, Justin Bieber and More Celeb Attendees

All the stars aligned for SZA during one of the final stops on her SOS tour. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old songstress performed at The Forum in Los Angeles, and it was a star-studded event.

Kim Kardashian made her stylish arrival in a crocodile printed jumpsuit. The Kardashians star attended the show the same day SZA was announced as the latest ambassador for SKIMS.

Also in attendance were Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The couple was spotted sitting in a lower level section and singing along as SZA performed her viral chart-topping hit, "Kill Bill."

In a TikTok video --- posted from the show -- Hailey can be seen singing along and waving to the music as Justin sits beside her.

In front of the famous couple was Adele and Savannah James, who made it a girls' night as they left their men, Rich Paul and LeBron James, home and sang along during the show.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were also spotted leaving the venue.

After the show, SZA re-shared a TikTok video on her Instagram Story and reacted to the support.

"Bruh..this is actually too much," she wrote over the clip with a crying emoji. "I'm so glad I had no idea cause I wouldn't have come on stage."

Earlier this week, the "Blind" singer took to Twitter to express that she was feeling a little bit of anxiety.

"My anxiety is worse than it’s ever been rn and I desperately need grace and space," she wrote. "Not personal at all to whom it may concern 🤍 love everyone."

The SOS tour will end on Thursday, with the final show at the Kia Forum.

SZA began the SOS tour in support of the chart-topping album of the same name in February. During the run across the U.S., Omar Apollo served as the opening act. The end of the tour comes after the singer was named Billboard's Woman of the Year, and was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.