Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Family Life with Jennifer Flavin After Calling Off Divorce (Exclusive)

It was a family date night for Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. The couple, who had their daughters by their side, did not look like a family in turmoil when they hit the red carpet for Paramount+'s Tulsa King premiere on Wednesday night.

The 76-year-old actor and his 54-year-old wife looked as happy as ever as they posed alongside two of their three daughters, Sophia, 26 and Sistine, 24, in one of their first public appearances since announcing they had called off their divorce.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Stallone at the show's premiere, where he shared that he's more family-focused than he's ever been.

"I used to have my priorities all screwed up, you know, work came first, and eventually, I came out of that delusional thinking, and they come first," Stallone said when asked what it meant to have his family at the premiere. "So, you're right, to actually have them here, that's what it's all about."

In August, Flavin filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years, only to reconcile a month later. The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, and their daughters, are getting ready to star in their own reality series.

As for what he was able to tease about the family's foray into the world of reality TV, Stallone simply said, "Watch out."

Stallone recently told The Hollywood Reporter that his marital issues will be part of the upcoming show.

"Of course, it’s part of the show," he said. "It’s the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you’re making other plans.' Hopefully, you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is. Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again."

Stallone also shared that he was interested in filming the reality series to be closer to his family.

"I thought it would be the ultimate home movie," he shared. "This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, 'Oh God, you must be in trouble.' Just the opposite."

Meanwhile, Tulsa King will premiere Nov. 13 on Paramount+. On that show, Stallone portrays New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who is released from prison after 25 years and gets exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew.

