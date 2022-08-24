Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Split After 25 Years of Marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are calling it quits after 25 years of marriage.

ET can confirm that Flavin filed for divorce last Friday in Florida. According to the filing, she wants to remain living in the couple's home in Palm Beach, Florida, amid the divorce proceedings. She also believes her husband is hiding marital assets.

"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings," read the divorce docs.

Additionally, Flavin wants to keep her last name and has asked that Stallone not be permitted to move anything from their marital assets.

Stallone reacted to the split via his rep, telling ET, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

ET has also reached out to Flavin for comment.

While Closer was first to break the news, the couple's split comes after earlier this week, it was reported that the 76-year-old actor covered up a portrait of his wife, located on his bicep, with new ink. The cover-up was revealed in since-deleted pictures that were posted by artist Zach Perez. Flavin's face was replaced by a photo of Sly’s iconic character, Rocky’s, bull mastiff Butkus.

While the cover-up led fans to believe that there was trouble in paradise for the longtime lovers, Stallone's rep told the Daily Mail at the time that there was no cause for alarm.

"Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," the rep said in a statement. "As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

But the ink wasn't the only cause for concern. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Flavin, who shares three daughters, Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24 and Scarlet, 20 with Stallone, appears to have unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

In a recent post by Flavin, she seemingly shaded Stallone after sharing a picture of her and their three girls, with the caption, "These girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever. #truth #family #forever."

“You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you❤️ love you so much,” Sophia wrote in the comments.

“Strongest woman I know❤️,” Sistine wrote.

Scarlet commented on her mother’s post with a simple heart emoji.

Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in 1997, and in May, the pair celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone gushed alongside a series of images of him and Flavin. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin took to the comments to react to the actor's message. "Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I’m yours for the rest of my life!,” she wrote.

In 2017, Stallone praised Flavin for how their three daughters turned out. "I'm stunned that life has moved by so quickly, and my daughters turned out so wonderfully," he shared. "I have to give Jennifer all the credit."