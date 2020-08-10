x
Sweaty Betty Sale: Take an Extra 20% Off Sale Items -- Last Day to Save!

It's a sale on top of a sale right now at Sweaty Betty, a brand worn by celebs like Jennifer Aniston. Shop stylish activewear and take an extra 20% off already marked down items when you use promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

Items on sale include leggings, sports bras, tanks, gym bags, hoodies and more. But hurry up and shop soon -- this deal ends Oct. 7.

Sweaty Betty is a London-based brand that hopes to "make it cool to sweat." In addition to their stylish designs, we love their commitment to sustainability by using eco-friendly fabrics like organic cotton, bamboo and recycled Italian fleece.

Shop ET Style's picks from the Sweaty Betty sale below -- these prices reflect the extra savings with code EXTRA20.

