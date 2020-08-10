Suzanne Somers Reveals She Had Neck Surgery After Falling Down the Stairs at Home

Suzanne Somers is on the road to recovery after falling at home with her husband, Alan Hamel. As the actress revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, she had two vertebrae out of place, and underwent neck surgery to correct the issue.

"Thank you so much for all of your concern while Alan and I took a break from our normal schedule. As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home," Somers wrote. "I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain."

"The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend!" she continued. "I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties. In the meantime, we will keep the sales going on our site. Watch for posts and special announcements on SuzanneSomers.com, and my accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter."

Somers concluded, "As always, I so appreciate your love and support. Be back soon! Love, Suzanne."

The actress invited ET inside her luxe Malibu, California, home in 2017 -- and shared tips on health, sex and maintaining a happy marriage.

Somers and Hamel have been married for over 40 years. They told ET that one secret to success was spending time together.

"We are together 24/7, and we haven't spent one night apart in over 37 years," Hamel revealed. "It works for us."

"I never get tired of him," Somers added.

