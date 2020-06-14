Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood Star, Dead at 34

Rest in peace, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bollywood actor was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Mumbai police have confirmed Rajput's death and opened an investigation.

Rajput was best known for playing the role of Manav in the TV series, Pavitra Rishta, on Zee Tv. He won several best actor awards for his performance in the series, including the gong at the Indian Television Academy Awards.

The actor made his television debut with Balaji Telefilms' Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008, and earned his first film role in Kai Po Che! in 2013. The movie, which was produced by former Disney executives Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, debuted at the Berlin film festival before its global release. Rajput again earned critical acclaim for his performance, and was nominated for various Indian best debut awards. Among other roles, Rajput also starred in 2019's Drive, which debuted directly on Netflix.

Fans and friends took to social media to mourn Rajput's death.

"Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless," Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter. "I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family."

See more reactions below.

Watch the video below for more on stars we've recently lost.