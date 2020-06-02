Susan Lucci Remembers Kirk Douglas as ‘Hollywood Royalty’ (Exclusive)

Kirk Douglas' death on Wednesday at the age of 103 was felt across all of show business, as entertainers reflected on the acclaimed star's iconic legacy and incomparable career.

Television icon Susan Lucci was among the many stars who shared their memories and condolences following the news.

ET spoke with Lucci at the American Heart Association's Annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Wednesday, and she opened up about the news of Douglas' death.

"He is Hollywood royalty and, well, deservedly so," Lucci reflected. "He was really an inspiration for many people in the industry and a good man. I wish his family all the best."

"I remember seeing Catherine Zeta-Jones, his daughter-in-law at an event with him and she was so lovely with him," Lucci added fondly.

While reminiscing on Douglas' life, Lucci also opened up about her involvement in the American Heart Association's annual event, which aims to raise awareness about the main danger to women in America -- heart disease.

"I have had events in my life... and I have learned so much and I'm so proud of the association," Lucci said, referring to her own brush with death when she had to undergo emergency heart surgery in October 2018, narrowly avoiding what he doctors referred to as a "a widow-maker" heart attack.

"I'm here to try and tell women to put yourself on your to do list," Lucci shared. "You know, as women, we don't. I didn't. It's important to do it. You can save your own life."

Lucci is among many celebs who have shared their memories and tributes to Douglas following his death -- including his son, Michael Douglas, and many others.

For more on the Spartacus star's life and legacy, see the video below.