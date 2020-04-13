'Survivor: Winners at War' to Hold Virtual Reunion During 3-Hour Finale

The season finale of Survivor will look a little different this year.

Winners at War will come to a close with a three-hour episode from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, May 13. As usual, the finale will include a reunion of the season's castaways -- but this time, it will occur virtually, CBS announced on Monday.

The first two hours of the finale will see the conclusion of an epic 39-day battle for the title of Sole Survivor. Host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway the winner of the $2 million prize -- the largest in reality show history -- and they'll get to join the exclusive club of just two Survivor players to have won the game twice. (Sandra Diaz-Twine is currently the only two-time Survivor winner. She appeared on Winners at War, but has since left the game.)

Probst will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season for the finale's last hour, CBS says.

The series will also air a special two-hour penultimate episode on Wednesday, May 6. One week after Survivor's finale, on May 20, The Amazing Race will premiere its new season with a two-hour episode, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will assume its regular time slot on Wednesdays, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/PT on May 27. The season was filmed prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

"When Survivor wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, we're excited to schedule another signature reality series, The Amazing Race, to step seamlessly into the time period," said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.



Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.