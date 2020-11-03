'Survivor': What Wendell Said About 'Winners at War' Relationships as He Reunites With Ex Michele (Exclusive)

It's time for the tribe swap onSurvivor: Winners at War -- and we already know from promos that it'll put Wendell Holland Jr. and his ex, Michele Fitzgerald, on the same beach.

Unlike Boston Rob Mariano and his wife, Amber, Wendell and Michele's relationship didn't really make headlines when they dated. However, the pair didn't keep their romance completely under wraps, as they shared several photos of themselves together on social media in the spring and summer of 2018.

In a February interview with ET, Wendell opened up about how off-camera relationships affected Winners at War -- but made no mention of his past with Michele.

"I'm like, 'Man, we have a married couple out here, people that have dated, people that have played together numerous seasons, people that have been in other people’s weddings,'" he said. "So, these people have these real relationships that they have honed over the last decade or 15 years."

Wendell -- who won season 36 of Survivor in 2018 -- said his biggest goal in the game is to overcome the bonds that other players had made. Michele won season 32, in 2016.

"As a new winner, you know you have an uphill battle going in against these players that are so bonded. You don’t even know half the bond. So, before I even came out here, I'm trying to work up flow charts of who's closest to who and how people are aligned in all these things, because if there was ever a season of pre-alliances and pre-existing relationships, this is the Super Bowl of those seasons," he shared.

"People are so connected," Wendell continued. "There is so much that exist. They are so many relationships that are out there and then when there are so many there's got to be so many secret and hidden things also. You don’t know who hates each other or who goes against someone, so it’s just crazy to think about."

He concluded: "This is the season where the relationships from the outside world really permeate into the season of Survivor."

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.