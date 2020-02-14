Surprise! Mýa Is Married -- See Her Stunning Gown

Congrats are in order for Mýa!

To celebrate Valentine's Day, the 40-year-old singer revealed via Instagram on Friday that she secretly tied the knot.

According to her post, Mýa said "I do" on Seychelles Island in East Africa. The "My Love Is Like... Wo" singer wore a beautiful white veil and wedding gown, which included a satin belt and tulle train.

Although Mýa has yet to reveal who her lucky partner is, she hinted that her new last name is "Lansky."

"Thank you for all of the beautiful messages & happy V-day. 🙏🏾💙" she shared. "~ Officially, Mrs. Lansky."

Mýa's famous friends immediately flooded the comments sections with congratulatory messages, including Sisqó, TLC's Chilli (Rozonda Thomas) and Lisa Yaro.

