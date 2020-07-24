Sur La Table Sale: Up to 60% Off Cookware, Electronics, Kitchen Tools and More

Sur La Table just launched a huge sale. The kitchenware retailer is having a limited-time overstock sale , offering up to 60% off cookware, electronics, kitchen tools and more from now through July 27.

If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently. Get deals on a Philips electronic grill to use indoors and outdoors, an elegant Dutch oven for next-level baking and more, and nonstick skillets to elevate your kitchen and cooking.