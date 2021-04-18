Sunday Burquest, Former ‘Survivor’ Contestant, Dead At 50 After Cancer Battle

Survivor alum Sunday Burquest has died after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 50.

Sunday's daughter, Kennedy Burquest, shared the news in a tribute she posted to Instagram on Sunday, shortly after her mom's death.

"To my unbelievably beautiful mama, Thank you. Thank you for fighting as hard as you did for as long as you did," Kennedy wrote in the caption to a slideshow of mother-daughter photos she posted to Instagram. "Thank you for being a best friend, a role model, a sister, and my mother all in one. Thank you for raising me to love Jesus, and show that love to others. That’s something you did so well."

"It breaks my heart to know you will never get to see me on my wedding day, or be there when I have my first kid. But I know you’re watching over me," she continued. "Although it hurts me so bad to watch you go, I’m so happy you are happy again. I’m happy you get to be with Jesus, and see your dad. I’m happy you aren’t in pain anymore. I’m happy I got to have these past few months with you."

Kennedy continued, "I loved taking care of you. You’ll always be my favorite patient. I love you to heaven and back a million times. I know one day we will meet again. Until then, I’ll spend every minute missing you, and trying to make you proud. Rest easy mom, I’ll see you soon 🤍"

Sunday -- a pastor who gained fame competing on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X in 2016 -- first announced in June 2020 that she had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer and ovarian cancer. The news came several years after she had beaten breast cancer.

Sunday is survived by her husband, four children and two daughters-in-law.