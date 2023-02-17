'Summer House': Kyle Cooke Questions If Lindsay Hubbard Is Responsible for Carl Radke's Issues at Loverboy

Summer should be fun, but sometimes work gets in the way.

In ET's exclusive first look at Monday's all-new episode of Summer House, Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke have a tough talk about Loverboy, the company where Carl works, which Kyle founded. Things have been tense for the pals since moving back into their Hamptons house share, with some unspoken issues involving their jobs finally bubbling up to the surface on a group beach outing.

"Work-wise, it’s just been nuts. Like, I’m burned out," Carl confesses to Kyle, who questions why his buddy didn't speak up sooner.

"I’m still trying to figure out what I want to do and where I’m going at Loverboy," Carl says. "‘Cause some days, I’ve been pissed. I’m like, f**k, like, I’ve been working my a** off and it’s not good enough, or I don’t feel like I’m valued sometimes and it’s a s**tty feeling."

"I feel like the face of the brand sometimes, and part of me likes that," he admits. "Like, the ego in me loves that, but then I’m like, ‘Well, Amanda and Kyle aren’t doing as much as I am…’ — publicly, sometimes."

"I want to be more public, I just don’t have enough time, right?" Kyle tells Carl, who says he feels like Kyle's public responsibilities "default" to him.

"Your role has kinda been crafted into that," Kyle points out; Carl's job responsibilities shifted from straight sales to more customer experiences.

Watch their chat here:

"I just feel sometimes, the effort I put in and then the recognition and the value that I feel that I bring, it’s not maybe seen as much, and it hurts," he shares, which leads Kyle to say something he's been mulling over, but was afraid to tell Carl.

"I’m trying not to f**king say it, but I’ll just say it, ‘cause I love you and Lindsay together, but I’m trying to understand what is different?" he says. "And the only thing I can come back to is, she must be in your ear."

Lindsay would be Lindsay Hubbard, Carl and Kyle's longtime friend/co-star, whom Carl started dating at the end of last summer. At the reunion for season 6, Kyle's wife/Loverboy creator director, Amanda Batula, voiced similar concerns, pointing out to friends that Carl seemed different ever since he and Lindsay went official. There will be more to explore as season 7 plays out, but fans know where it's headed; ET broke the news last week that Carl had officially parted ways with Loverboy, at least as a day-to-day employee.

"I'm still an investor, I'm very proud of that," Carl told ET ahead of the season premiere. "I'm beyond proud of what I've done for that company, but for me day to day-- I'm doing other things now which is great. I'm fully supportive of the company, I still get texts and emails about Loverboy, I pass them to the right person, but I think it was best I moved on."

"Maybe there's a world we can work together in the future," he continued. "Kyle and I just got dinner together the other night, you know? We're friends. It's gonna be hard to relive all of it, but I think both of us are very supportive of the journey."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.