'Stranger Things 4' Shares New Images of 'Volume 2'

After debuting a 30-second teaser for Stranger Things 4, Volume 2, Netflix has shared five new images from the final chapters of the season, offering a sneak peek at the epic conclusion to come. Debuting on July 1, just ahead of the Independence Day weekend, the two remaining, feature-length episodes should finally see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) regain her powers while the rest of the gang try to stop the Upside Down from taking over Hawkins, Indiana.

Based on the new images, there looks to be plenty of Hawkins action, as newcomer and fan-favorite of season 4, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), takes a bigger role in the fight against Vecna.

Meanwhile, Eleven is seen with Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) as they continue to work on recovering her powers as she overcomes her past.

Also out in California are Argyle (Eduardo Franco) and his newfound gang of friends, who are determined to rescue Eleven while Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jim (David Harbour) continue to make their way out of Russia.

While the new images are exciting, they certainly don’t show the “real, real danger” everyone is in, as the intense, new season draws to a close. “Like, we haven’t been in as high stakes or potential danger before,” Natalia Dyer (Nancy) previously told ET. “That was surprising and scary.”

“And [that’s] applicable to every storyline,” Quinn added, suggesting that more than one character might not make it out alive this time around. “It’s not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger.”

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 premieres July 1 on Netflix.