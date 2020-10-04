Sting Sings 'Don't Stand So Close to Me' Remotely With Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

The Police's 1980 hit, "Don't Stand So Close to Me," has never been more relevant.
On Thursday, 68-year-old Sting himself sang the classic remotely with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While the song is about the inappropriate affair between a female student and her teacher, the lyrics of the song's chorus has taken on a new meaning due to the need for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The former Police frontman sang lead vocals and played guitar during the at-home rendition of the song, while Fallon sang background vocals. Some creative items used as instruments during the remix include a pair of scissors, a pillow, a pair of sneakers, forks clanging together and a Connect 4 game.
Fallon has been entertaining viewers amid the coronavirus pandemic by filming his late-night show at his house where his daughters, 6-year-old Winnie and 5-year-old Frances, often adorably interrupt. But not every celeb interview via video chat has gone smoothly -- Lady Gaga recently apologized for their awkward encounter. Watch the video below for more:
