Stevie Wonder, Barack Obama, Russell Wilson, and More Stars Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, just three days after what would have been the late activist and humanitarian's 91st birthday. Following a year that's included a racial reckoning in America and around the world and a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, celebrities decided to honor the late Dr. King's inspiring legacy by posting messages to social media.
Some stars like Russell Wilson, Michael Strahan and more shared quotes from the noted speaker, while others were inspired to act based on his teachings.
Stevie Wonder shared a powerful, musical message to Dr. King, whom he met when he was just 14 years old, and former President Barack Obama shared a message of vigilance and community service in honor of the late leader
T.I., Alicia Keys and many other Black stars shared a moving video featuring 17 ways you can be killed if you are Black in America, sharing messages like "jogging," "sitting in a wheelchair" and "sleeping in your bed," while naming the Black victims who suffered such fates.
After sharing the video, T.I. wrote, "In honor of #MLKDay, I join @breatherev and @bma_coalition in the call for @joebiden & @kamalaharris to commit to a Truth Racial Healing and Transformation Commission in their first 100 days. Join the movement #breathewithme #BMAC #17moreways #USTRHT https://breathewithmerevolution.org."
Here are how more stars honored the holiday:
