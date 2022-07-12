Steve Martin Reacts to Selena Gomez's Emmys Acting Snub: ‘We’re Dismayed’

"Well, we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show," the 76-year-old actor told The New York Times about his and Short's nominations. "We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really."

Short then pointed out that despite Gomez's snub for her portrayal of Mabel in the series, she is in fact "nominated as an executive producer." Short stars as Oliver and Martin as Charles-Haden in the comedy-crime-drama which was recently renewed for a third season.

Martin also spoke out in a statement to ET, saying, “Marty and I, and the whole team at Only Murders in the Building, are thrilled with our nominations. We’re also loving that our crucial partner Selena Gomez is recognized as a producer in the Best Comedy Series category.”

Gomez still has a lot to be proud of. Being nominated as an executive producer in the Outstanding Comedy Series category this year marks only the second time a Latina has been honored as a producer of an Emmy-nominated comedy series. It was first accomplished by Salma Hayek in 2007 for Ugly Betty.

It's no surprise that Martin and Short would be defensive over Gomez. The two actors have been open about their adoration for her in the past two years since they started working together. ET caught up with Martin and Short in May and the pair couldn't help but gush over Gomez's Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

"I thought you delivered the comedy so beautifully and so low key, but hilarious," Martin told Gomez, who asked him what he thought of her performance.

Gomez is equally as enamored with Martin and Short. Ahead of the show's premiere in August 2021, Gomez shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of her with her co-stars, writing, "Only Murders in the Building is finally streaming on @hulu!! I’m so proud and beyond excited for y’all to watch this one -I hope you have as much fun watching it as we had making. Love you guys!"

In June, Gomez spoke to ET about how Short and Martin have upped her standards in all aspects of life. "I think in general, my standards for humor and gentlemen, and just, professionals have been -- the bar's been lifted pretty high working with these two, so, it's been really fun, but I'm now a little bit picky," she said, adding that the two are "protective" over her.