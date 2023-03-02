Steve Howey Open to 'Reba' Reboot: 'I Would Do Anything' Reba McEntire Asked Me to Do (Exclusive)

Steve Howey is leaving the door open for a Reba reboot!

The True Lies star told ET's Nischelle Turner that he'd be open to revisiting his character, Van Montgomery, in a new series if Reba McEntire was down to do it.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't even know because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s," Howey said. "And to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything. Reba says, 'Jump,' and I'll say, 'How high?'"

The actor's relationship with McEntire has remained strong ever since the sitcom ended in 2007 after six seasons. He shared that he recently spoke with the country star and is already planning to see her concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 1.

"I'm going. And I pitched a whole thing that she shot down. I was like, 'Can I come out on stage and say, 'Hey Mrs. H?' And she was like, 'Well, I gotta go change and then we come out and I sing 'Survivor,' and that's when she’s like, 'We don't have time. I don't have time,'" he quipped. "And I was like, 'Alright, just kick down my dreams.'"

And Howey credited McEntire when she was No. 1 on the call sheet during Reba for being a shining example of the ideal leader on and off set. (He also praised Shameless star William H. Macy being the same way.)

"Reba was the first to set, last to leave and she was an amazing mentor for me to [learn how to] be No. 1 on a show," Howey reflected. "Yeah she's from Reba and from William H. Macy."

True Lies airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.