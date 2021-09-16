Steve Harvey Welcomes Back an In-Person Audience in New 'STEVE on Watch' Trailer (Exclusive)

New episodes of STEVE on Watch are almost here! ET is exclusively announcing that 20 new weeks of Steve Harvey's Facebook Watch talk show will begin airing Monday, Sept. 20.

In the trailer for the new episodes, which ET is exclusively premiering, the 64-year-old television personality celebrates being back in a studio with an in-person audience. During Harvey's at-home shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the host used a giant screen to have around 50 audience members attend the show via Zoom.

"I'm so glad to see a live audience," he says in the trailer, as the group cheers and claps for him.

Nathan Bolster

That audience, along with the one at home, will be delighted by the latest episodes filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, which will feature human interest stories, the host's popular "Hey Steve" segment, and interviews with celebs including Lil Jon, Ludacris, Dwyane Wade and Michelle Williams.

Mike Tyson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, Jackie Chan, and many more are also set to appear in the upcoming episodes.

Nathan Bolster

Nathan Bolster

At the end of the jam-packed trailer, an audience member exclaims, "I love you, Steve."

"I love you, too," he replies, before once again celebrating the merits of a live, in-person audience. "See right there? See 'I love you Steve'? That's instant! I love you."

Twenty new weeks of STEVE on Watch will kick off Monday, Sept. 20, on Facebook Watch.