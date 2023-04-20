Steve Harvey, Tracy Morgan and Martin Lawrence Send Message to Jamie Foxx Amid Hospitalization (Exclusive)

Jamie Foxx is feeling the love from some famous friends and colleagues. The actor was in the thoughts and prayers of many stars who came out to celebrate the unveiling of Martin Lawrence's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the man of honor and some of the celebs who came out to show their support -- including Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey -- and each shared heartfelt well-wishes for the hospitalized Oscar winner.

"I love Jamie. Jamie's a good friend of mine... my prayers go up for Jamie," Morgan said. "He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever."

Foxx, 55, remains under medical care but is improving following an undisclosed "medical complication" last week that left him hospitalized. A source told ET on Tuesday that Foxx "is healing [and] feels the love from everyone."

"I've been there. I was on the other side in a coma for 10 days, so I know about [being hospitalized]," said Morgan, referring to the frightening accident in 2014 when a truck slammed into his tour bus, killing one passenger and leaving Morgan with life-threatening injuries. "I just want Jamie to please get strong."

"Jamie, I love you. My prayers go out to you and your family. Please get well," he added.

Meanwhile, Harvey shared his shock at the news of Foxx's health battle, explaining, "I don't even really know what happened, man. I was just stunned because Jamie's fit."

"This dude, he don't do nothing, man. This dude is fit, so I was really concerned, man," Harvey added. "So I hope everything works out. I'm pretty sure it will."

Meanwhile, Lawrence expressed that he has "nothing but love for Jamie" as he recovers from his health scare.

"I mean, I wish him the best. He's in my prayers every night," Lawrence shared. "He's not only one of our best entertainers we have out here, but he's a great person and he's a genuine person. So please pray for him."

Foxx's daughter, Corinne, first announced that her father had suffered from an unspecified health crisis on April 12.

When Corinne first announced the news, she wrote in a post on social media, "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Corinne turned off the comments on her post, and did not go into detail about the "medical complication." ET reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.

A source previously told ET on Tuesday morning that Foxx "is doing OK, thankfully... He's recovering and has been surrounded by his family."

One day before his hospitalization, the Oscar winner had been photographed on the set of his film, Back in Action.

The following day, the crew was notified that Foxx would be two hours late to set because he was ill. Shortly thereafter, however, they got the call that Foxx would not be coming in. Filming was subsequently suspended for the day.

ET recently learned that production on Back in Action has been ongoing since Foxx's health scare, and they've used a stand-in to film some of his scenes. The film was always scheduled to wrap this week, and that is still the plan.