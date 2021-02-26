Steve Harvey Praises Michael B. Jordan, Jokes He Had 'Pure Hatred' For Daughter Lori's Other Boyfriends

Michael B. Jordan has a fan in Steve Harvey! The 64-year-old TV personality appeared on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and gushed about the actor, who's currently dating his daughter, Lori Harvey. Steve adopted Lori following his 2007 marriage to her mom, Marjorie Bridges.

"He is a nice guy. He is not the Sexiest Man Alive to me. At all," Steve quipped of Michael, who was chosen as People's Sexiest Man Alive last year. "... But this kid, I like him, man."

Liking one of his children's partners is a new feeling for Steve, who joked that he had "pure hatred" for some of their exes. In the past, 24-year-old Lori has been romantically connected to 51-year-old hip-hop mogul Diddy and 37-year-old rapper Future.

"When your kids grow up, they can make decisions on their own," he said. "I just am happy that I can at least approve of one."

Despite liking Michael, Steve thinks the 34-year-old actor may have set himself up for failure after planning an extravagant Valentine's Day date, where he rented out an entire aquarium.

"Good luck, homie. Because you know, Valentine's come every year," he joked. "I don't know if you know how this works or not, but I don't know how you're going to top that. But good luck, partner. I mean, it was really nice, what he did."

"I'm happy for him. He's a great guy. Met his father and everything," Steve continued. "But that was a lot. That was a lot. I don't know where you're going from here... Michael B. Jordan, good luck, homie."

Michael and Lori first sparked romance rumors in November, before making their relationship public on Jan. 10. Shortly after they posted photos of each other, a source told ET that they have actually been dating for several months, but have been friends for years.

"Michael B. Jordan’s family likes Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly," a second source said. "Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags."



"They’re both totally invested," the source added, "Committed and very happy."