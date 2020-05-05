Steve Carell Tries to Militarize Space in Netflix's 'Space Force': Watch the Trailer

Steve Carell is going galactic in his new workplace comedy.

The actor reunites with The Office executive producer Greg Daniels in Space Force, a new Netflix comedy set to debut in just a few weeks.

The trailer dropped on Tuesday, showing Carell as Mark R. Naird, a four-star general thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a colorful team of scientists and "Spacemen" are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

"Fifty years ago, our country put a man on the moon. Guess what kids? We're going back," Carell says in the trailer, which also features co-stars John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang and more.

Oh, and Carell also sings the Beach Boys' "Kokomo" in the trailer -- check it out below.

"Space Force came around in a rather atypical way. Netflix had this premise that they thought might make a funny show -- the idea made everybody laugh in a meeting, an idea of a show about the origins of a fictitious Space Force," Carell, who co-created the series with Daniels, said in a statement. "I heard about the idea through my agent, and Netflix pitched the show to me, and then I pitched the show to Greg, and we all had the same reaction to it."

"There was no show, there was no idea aside from the title. Netflix asked, 'Do you want to do a show called Space Force?' And I pretty much immediately said, 'Well yeah, sure. That sounds great.' And then I called Greg, and I said, 'Hey, you want to do a show called Space Force?' And he said, 'Yeah, that sounds good. Let's do it,'" he continued. "And it was really based on nothing, except this name that made everybody laugh. So we were off and running."

Netflix first announced Space Force was in the works in January 2019. The series debuts on the streaming service May 29.