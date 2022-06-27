Steve Carell 'Can't Wait' to Reunite With John Krasinski a Decade After 'The Office' (Exclusive)

Together again! Steve Carell and John Krasinski will soon be reuniting onscreen more than a decade after their hit sitcom, The Office, went off the air.

Carell recently chatted with ET's Will Marfuggi, and he spoke about getting the opportunity to work with Krasinski once again on the upcoming project Imaginary Friends.

"Well, I haven’t started working on the film with him yet, but I can’t wait," Carell, 59, shared. "I’m anticipating just joy and fun. I mean, he's the best, and he's a great director."

Krasinski, 42, won't just be starring in the project, he is also the writer and director of the film. And Carell joked he's going to try to make things a little tough for his old pal.

"I’ll put him through his paces, you know? I’ll make him work for it. I might be one of those persnickety actors that doesn’t always agree, or won’t come out of my trailer," Carell quipped. "You think you hired somebody that is a friend, but you got that wrong!"

Looking back at his time on The Office, Carell admits that he still finds it "strange" but enjoyable that it's stayed as popular for as long as it has.

"It's strange but I I think lovely that people are still watching it, it's finding new generations of fans, so that's very cool," he said. "When we were doing it, we never thought it would resonate that way. But we're happy that it did!"

While Imaginary Friends has yet to kick off production, Carell is gearing up for the release of the latest installment in his ever-expanding Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

This will be the fifth time he's voiced the mad scientist Gru, and the star explained why he likes the character, and why it connects with the franchise's many fans.

"He is lovable and awful at the same time, and how could you not like that?" Carell shared with a laugh.

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters July 1.